'Attorney-Broker' Ponzi Suit Belongs In State Court: Investors

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:51 PM EST) -- A lawsuit involving an alleged attorney-broker running a Ponzi scheme was only removed to federal court to delay court proceedings and should be returned to the state court it was originally filed in, two real estate investors told a Texas federal judge. The lawsuit, which accuses Christopher Dawkins of presenting himself as an attorney-broker and operating a Ponzi scheme in the Houston area, was only removed to federal court to avoid a hearing for a restraining order on Dawkins and the removal of property under his control to a third party, according to an expedited motion to remand filed Thursday....

