Too Late To Fight Venue In $2.1M Atty Fee Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (November 12, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Texas law firm Danziger & De Llano LLP urged the Third Circuit Tuesday to undo a lower court's finding that its $2.1 million referral fee row with Ohio whistleblower firm Morgan Verkamp LLC doesn't belong in Pennsylvania, arguing that the boutique's jurisdictional challenge came way too late to stand. During oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, Danziger & De Llano, of Houston, said Cincinnati-based Morgan Verkamp's participation in merit-based arguments thus far in the matter amounted to waiving its right to protest the forum. The Texas firm wants the court to overturn a Pennsylvania federal judge's April dismissal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS