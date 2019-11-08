Carnival Faces Claim It Hired Bad MD In Shipboard Death Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge said Carnival Corp. still faces a wrongful death suit’s claim that the cruise line was deficient in checking the credentials of a doctor who treated a passenger suffering a fatal heart attack, saying the man’s wife sufficiently showed its hiring practices were negligent. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. on Thursday dismissed Mary Ann Murphy’s claim that Carnival negligently hired and retained two nurses who were aboard ship when the plaintiff’s husband, Daniel Murphy, sought medical treatment. But the judge affirmed that she had shown that Dr. Chenna Mandi’s resume reveals a lack of experience, education,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS