Texas Judge Charged With 7 Counts Of Wire Fraud

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 11:34 AM EST) -- A Texas district court judge told a federal court on Friday that she was not guilty of using roughly $25,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, making her initial appearance after being indicted on seven counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, who has sat on the 164th District Court in Harris County since 2009, solicited the funds from individuals and political action committees by telling supporters the funds would go toward her reelection campaigns in 2012 and 2016. But in reality, the money funded mortgage payments, private school tuition payments, travel expenses and “personal luxury items,” according...

