Atty's Fraud Conviction May Lose China Native Asylum

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals granted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's request to review a Chinese citizen's asylum case based on her former New York attorney's fraud conviction, saying that there is enough new evidence to reopen her case. At the time the Chinese native's asylum application was granted, her former attorney had not yet been convicted of fraud, and the attorney's conviction records show that the Chinese woman's application was prepared during the same time the fraud was committed, the BIA panel said in a decision on Friday reopening the woman's case and remanding it to be reevaluated by...

