Chinese Startups, US Biotechs Price IPOs Raising $121M

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- Two Chinese startups, a U.S. medical device company and a brain-cancer focused biotechnology company raised a combined $121 million in initial public offerings that began trading Friday, as what has been an underwhelming week at the public market came to a close. The crop of companies all priced their offerings at the lower end, or below, their expected ranges — a continuation of a slow week for the IPO market. Pennsylvania-based Tela Bio Inc., which develops materials used in soft tissue reconstruction, priced its 4 million share offering below the expected price range at $13 per share, raising $52 million. Tela...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS