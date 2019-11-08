Uber Drivers Fight Objector To $20M Misclassification Deal

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Uber drivers who struck a $20 million deal with the ride-hailing giant to resolve claims it misclassified them as independent contractors have urged the Ninth Circuit not to let a driver who objected to the deal derail the settlement. The main plaintiffs in the suit asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to summarily affirm a lower court order granting final approval to the $20 million class action settlement, saying the court should reject driver Shawn P. Mendel’s appeal of that decision. The final approval is now before the Ninth Circuit “because a single driver out of thousands ... has filed this...

