Pot Co. Urges Court Not To Expand 'Federal Illegality Defense'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- A cannabis company embroiled in an ownership dispute with a marijuana nursery told a Seattle federal judge on Thursday that it should not toss the suit just because pot is federally illegal, saying such a dismissal could damage the nascent industry's faith in the courts. The action arises from Florida medical marijuana grower Bill's Nursery Inc.'s alleged breach of an agreement to sell itself to California-based cannabis holding company Left Coast Ventures Inc. The case has thrown a spotlight on the thorny question of whether federal courts can enforce contracts governing ownership and profit sharing with respect to federally illegal marijuana...

