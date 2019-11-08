Judge Refuses Recusal, Scolds Atty In Deepwater MDL

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Friday rejected a call to recuse himself from multidistrict litigation surrounding the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and recommended a disciplinary proceeding against the attorney who wanted him off the case, saying the attorney may have violated the state rules of conduct. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier wrote in the order that Brian Donovan, who represents plaintiffs in some of the suits in the MDL and who sued another plaintiff attorney, Stephen J. Herman of Herman Herman & Katz LLC, appears to have knowingly made false statements and accusations in his call for Judge Barbier’s...

