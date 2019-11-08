Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Women's Soccer Team Wins Class Cert. In Equal Pay Fight

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted class certification Friday to players on the World Cup-champion U.S. Women’s National Team who are suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for paying them less than male players, saying the players all allege the same discriminatory employment practices by the national soccer organization.

In a minute order, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner certified two classes of women's soccer players — an injunctive relief class seeking equal pay and equal working conditions and a damages class seeking back pay and punitive damages — finding that the classes meet federal numerosity, commonality and typicality requirements.

The women's team —...

