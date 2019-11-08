US Women's Soccer Team Wins Class Cert. In Equal Pay Fight

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted class certification Friday to players on the World Cup-champion U.S. Women’s National Team who are suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for paying them less than male players, saying the players all allege the same discriminatory employment practices by the national soccer organization. In a minute order, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner certified two classes of women's soccer players — an injunctive relief class seeking equal pay and equal working conditions and a damages class seeking back pay and punitive damages — finding that the classes meet federal numerosity, commonality and typicality requirements. The women's team —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS