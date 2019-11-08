Ex-White & Case Client Says Firm Tried To Extort $1M Fees

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- A San Francisco-based cosmetics company has hit White & Case LLP with a lawsuit in New York state court, accusing its former legal counsel of pursuing a "campaign of extortion" against it and repeatedly threatening to disclose its confidential client information to extract nearly $1 million in exorbitant legal fees. In the 27-page complaint filed Thursday, Shipman Associates LLC, which does business as theBalm, claims that the law firm breached its ethical and fiduciary duties by repeatedly and unnecessarily disclosing Shipman's privileged information, and threatening to continue to do so, in an effort to recover legal fees. "Since White & Case's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS