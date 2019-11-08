VW Wants Redo Of Pre-Production Cars Ruling

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- Volkswagen asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to reconsider his ruling preserving a proposed class action alleging it offloaded to unsuspecting consumers scores of test vehicles that it used for auto shows or loaned out to employees, insisting the suit's contract and fraud claims should've been axed. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. filed a limited motion for reconsideration asking U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady to rethink his Oct. 25 order denying its motion to dismiss a suit alleging Volkswagen illegally marketed and passed off test vehicles as "certified pre-owned" vehicles to unknowing customers. Judge O'Grady's brief one-page order said the "plaintiffs have...

