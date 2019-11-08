Atty's Unfair Trial Remarks Can't Upend $2.6M Crash Verdict

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Friday affirmed a jury award of nearly $2.6 million for a motorist who suffered ongoing injuries after a rollover crash, saying in a split decision that the trial judge appropriately handled improper comments made by his counsel. Judge James Gardner Colins, writing for the 2-1 majority, said the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it declined to grant a new trial in the case. The appellants, James Robinson and Venturi Technologies Inc., claimed that comments made by counsel for the injured motorist, Louis Farese, were inflammatory and biased the jury. They argued that Farese’s...

