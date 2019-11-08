Ocean Spray To Pay $5.4M To End ‘No Artificial Flavors’ Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has agreed to pay $5.4 million and change its marketing to end a suit accusing the company of lying when it said certain juice-based beverages contained “no artificial flavors,” according to documents filed Friday in California federal court. A proposed nationwide class of consumers who have purchased certain Ocean Spray products since 2011 asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel to give an initial green light to the deal, which would allow class members to obtain $1 for each bottle they purchased, with a maximum total recovery of $20 per household. In addition to financing the $5.4...

