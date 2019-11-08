Pradaxa User's Labeling Claims Preempted, Calif. Judge Rules

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 11:18 PM EST) -- A California state judge on Friday handed Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals a big win in consolidated litigation over its blood thinner Pradaxa, finding that federal law preempts a woman's claims that the pharmaceutical company should've more adequately warned doctors of the drug's internal bleeding risks. The decision echoes a September ruling by a Connecticut state judge overseeing consolidated litigation in that state over similar claims against Boehringer Ingelheim. In that case, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman upheld a jury's finding that Pradaxa caused a man's internal bleeding, but he also ruled that federal labeling law preempted a separate allegation the company...

