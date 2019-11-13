Real Estate Rumors: Group One, IManage, Bank Of China

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Illinois real estate firm Group One Investments has sold an office building and design showroom in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $10.2 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 4290 Professional Center Drive, which has 30,681 square feet across three floors, and the buyer is a company led by investor Jerome Berko, according to the report. Document management tech company iManage is close to a deal to take roughly 80,000 square feet of space in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is nearing a deal to lease...

