Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Won't Rethink Okla. Tribal Trust Land Decision

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has rejected the Cherokee Nation's request that the court revisit its decision to allow the federal government to take a parcel of land on the tribe’s former reservation into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation had asked the circuit court in October for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc of its September decision that the U.S. Department of the Interior's determination to take the 76-acre parcel into trust for the Band didn't run afoul of federal law, and that the Cherokee tribe’s consent wasn't needed for the move even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies