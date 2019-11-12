10th Circ. Won't Rethink Okla. Tribal Trust Land Decision

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has rejected the Cherokee Nation's request that the court revisit its decision to allow the federal government to take a parcel of land on the tribe’s former reservation into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation had asked the circuit court in October for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc of its September decision that the U.S. Department of the Interior's determination to take the 76-acre parcel into trust for the Band didn't run afoul of federal law, and that the Cherokee tribe’s consent wasn't needed for the move even though...

