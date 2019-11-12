Opioid Co. Inks $1.6M Deal To End Suit Over FDA Rejection

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- Canadian drugmaker Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. has agreed to pay investors $1.6 million to settle a proposed class action alleging the company overstated opioid painkiller Rexista’s ability to deter abuse before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its approval. Intellipharmaceutics investors asked a New York federal judge on Monday to approve the deal to compensate investors for the drugmaker’s alleged failure to be upfront about Rexista’s abuse-deterrent capabilities. The Ontario-based company’s stock plummeted nearly 50% overnight after the FDA rejected its new drug application in 2017 when an agency advisory committee picked up on missing information. The parties came to the table...

