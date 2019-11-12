Auto Parts Co. Inks $3.3M Deal With Investors In IPO Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- Fenix Parts Inc. investors have urged an Illinois federal court to approve a $3.3 million settlement that would resolve their securities fraud claims over the automotive parts reseller's initial public offering. The all-cash deal would end the nearly three-year litigation over Fenix's alleged misstatements made ahead of its 2015 IPO about its inventory value, acquisition ability, goodwill value and internal controls, according to the shareholders' bid for preliminary approval filed Friday. Fenix and its investors came to an agreement with the help of a mediator after the company's attempt to exit the suit was rejected in July 2018, and its request...

