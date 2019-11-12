Justices Say US Can Back Intel Workers At ERISA Arguments

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Intel Corp. workers will get an in-person assist from the federal government during their arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on the question of when a shorter deadline for filing Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions applies, the high court decided Tuesday. The justices approved the solicitor general to participate in the Dec. 4 oral arguments in the case, which asks the Supreme Court to decide whether former Intel employee Christopher Sulyma had three years or six years to accuse the company of squandering employees' retirement savings on risky private equity and hedge fund investments. The decision, announced in the Supreme Court’s Tuesday...

