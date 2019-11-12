McDonald's Worker Sues Over 'Systemic' Sexual Harassment

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- An ex-McDonald’s franchise employee was sexually harassed by a manager with a propensity for groping and sexually accosting women, she alleged as part of a Michigan state class action filed Tuesday that also accused the corporate giant of not doing enough to curtail “systemic harassment” against its workers. Plaintiff Jenna Ries, whose suit targeted McDonald’s Corp. as well as the operator of the McDonald’s franchise where she worked, alleged that a manager she worked with regularly groped her, called her crude names and threatened to have her fired for rejecting his sexual advances in violation of Michigan state law. Although Ries...

