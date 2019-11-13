Fish & Richardson Lands Ex-Microsoft Counsel For IP Team

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson has bolstered its trademark and copyright practice with the addition of former Microsoft in-house counsel Jenifer deWolf Paine, who has worked on trademark issues for several of the tech company’s largest product launches, from Windows to Xbox. Paine joins Fish’s trademark and copyright group in New York as of counsel, the firm said Tuesday. She will continue to work with clients on issues that include appeals before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, brand protection, privacy rights and publicity. Calling the new position a “great fit,” Paine told Law360 she became more familiar with Fish during her time...

