Ex-Merrill Lynch Worker Nabs Deal Before OT Suit Caves In

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- A former Merrill Lynch employee who claimed that parent Bank of America NA improperly failed to pay overtime to "email reviewers" has struck a $550,000 deal with the company rather than run the risk of her New Jersey federal suit falling apart. About a year after a district judge granted conditional certification but said obtaining final certification would be more difficult, named plaintiff Jennifer Porter on Monday moved for preliminary approval of the settlement, citing the risks of moving forward with the litigation. "By reaching a mutually acceptable settlement prior to class and collective action certification briefing, depositions, dispositive motions, possibly...

