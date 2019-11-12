Alaska Airlines Dodges Ill. Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court dismissed a wrongful death suit Tuesday that alleged an Alaska Airlines employee negligently caused a woman to fall out of her wheelchair, holding that the airline’s operations at O’Hare International Airport aren't enough to establish jurisdiction in Illinois. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman said because the injury happened when an unnamed employee of the airline, based in Wisconsin, assisted Kathleen Williams during a stop in Milwaukee, Illinois federal court wasn’t the proper place to bring the case over a fall that ultimately led to Williams’ death. “No Alaska Airlines employee based in O’Hare (where the flight...

