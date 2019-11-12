Stockbridge Bets On E-Commerce With 17-Property Purchase

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- Stockbridge said Tuesday it had purchased 8.7 million square feet of industrial logistics properties, positioning the real estate investor to take advantage of the growing e-commerce industry. The portfolio consists of 17 properties across Dallas and Austin, Texas; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; eastern Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago and Las Vegas, the announcement said. Most of the properties are newly constructed, with 2018 being the average build year for the properties , the announcement said. The purchase will help Stockbridge capitalize on the growth of e-commerce, managing director Nicole Stagnaro said in a statement. "This portfolio stands out for its...

