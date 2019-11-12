Texas Real Estate Firm Looks To Stop Co. From Using Name

Law360, Houston (November 12, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- Commercial real estate company Stockdale Investment Group asked federal jurors in Houston on Tuesday to stop another company from using its name, arguing it has caused confusion in the marketplace and could wreck the reputation of the family who built the company 30 years ago. Dallas-based Stockdale, which brought the suit in August 2018, is not seeking monetary damages, but wants the jury to tell Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners, which describes itself as a money management firm, that it can no longer use the Stockdale name. Stockdale Investment Group started its commercial real estate business in 1989 in California, and by about...

