Kellogg's Deal Highlights Sugar Focus In Label Class Actions

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- As many working in the food and beverage industry know, the regulatory landscape for manufacturers and retailers has undergone a number of significant shifts in the last few years. While some of these changes concern food safety, others reflect changes in consumers’ thinking about nutrition. One of the biggest shifts has been a change in attitude toward fat and sugar, with added sugar receiving the sort of scrutiny that was once reserved for fat. Given this shift, new litigation has targeted foods allegedly marketed as healthy despite containing significant amounts of added sugar. The recent settlement reached in Hadley v. Kellogg Sales...

