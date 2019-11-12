Justices Won’t Hear Corps Contractor's Mistaken Bid Dispute

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to clarify federal agencies' responsibilities around a potentially mistaken contract bid after Army Corps of Engineers contractor Zafer Construction alleged it heavily underbid a hospital renovation deal due to incorrect drawings provided by the Corps. The justices rejected without comment Zafer Construction Co. Inc.'s July petition arguing the company was wrongly held to a contract to renovate an Afghan military hospital that saddled it with $4.1 million in unexpected costs, despite both statute and high court precedent requiring the Corps to inform Zafer of a potential mistake underlying its bid. "The government cannot reap the benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS