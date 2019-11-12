3 Firms Steer Cushman & Wakefield's $183.5M Secondary Sale

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- Cushman & Wakefield raised $183.5 million on Tuesday after pricing a 10-million-share secondary offering that will allow certain stakeholders to pare down their stakes in the real estate services firm. Cushman & Wakefield plc, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, priced its secondary offering at $18.35 per share on behalf of funds affiliated with TPG, PAG Asia Capital and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The selling stakeholders are represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, with Ropes & Gray LLP acting as counsel to the underwriters. The company will not retain any proceeds from the offering and did not...

