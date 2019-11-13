Dollar Tree Gets 1,600 Workers Dropped From Wage Class

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- About two-thirds of a certified 2,400-worker class accusing a Dollar Tree unit of wage violations can only pursue their claims in individual arbitration, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Morrison England granted a motion by Dollar Tree Distribution Inc. to compel arbitration of claims of 1,600 workers who are part of a class action accusing the company of shoddy timekeeping practices. The workers being excluded from the class all signed arbitration agreements containing class action waivers after Oct. 6, 2014, which is the date when the company made arbitration agreements mandatory for new hires. In his Nov. 7...

