Kik Pushes For SEC Depositions To Clarify Crypto Policies

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:16 PM EST) -- Kik Interactive pressed a New York federal judge to rethink its request to depose high-ranking U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials in the regulator's suit over the messaging company's $100 million token offering, saying the officials’ testimony would provide crucial insight into how the agency treats cryptocurrency. Canada-based Kik Interactive Inc. argued Friday that U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein made a "clear error" when he refused access to the discovery Kik says it needs to support an affirmative defense that the SEC's interpretation of whether Kik's tokens constitute "investment contracts" under securities law is unconstitutionally vague. In its reconsideration motion,...

