Activists Schemed To 'Destroy' Planned Parenthood, Jury Told

Law360, San Francisco (November 12, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- Planned Parenthood urged a California federal jury during trial closings Tuesday to find that anti-abortion activists violated state and federal laws when they surreptitiously recorded its clinics and posted the footage online, then lied on the stand about their efforts to destroy the nonprofit "by any means necessary." Planned Parenthood’s counsel, Rhonda Trotter of Arnold & Porter, told nine men and one woman sitting on the jury that between 2012 and July 2015, David Daleiden and his four co-conspirators orchestrated a scheme to take down the nonprofit. “Each of them have demonstrated to be liars,” she said. Trotter’s comments came during...

