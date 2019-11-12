Alsup 'Dumbfounded' By Delay In Ex-Twitter Worker Spy Case

Law360, San Francisco (November 12, 2019, 10:45 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup held off Tuesday on deciding whether to release a former Twitter employee charged with using his backdoor access to the social media site to steal private information from critics of Saudi Arabia's regime, saying he's "dumbfounded" that prosecutors haven't been able to transfer him from Seattle. Judge Alsup said he thought the government would have automatically transferred Ahmad Abouammo, 41, from Seattle, Washington, where he was arrested earlier this month, to California, where he will face criminal charges. Judge Alsup questioned why Abouammo is being kept in "limbo for so long," and said he doesn't like...

