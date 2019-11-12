Widow Sues Dive Boat Owner Over Blaze That Killed 34

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- The owners of a dive boat that caught fire off Southern California in September, killing 34 people, are facing claims in federal court that no crew members were on overnight watch duty in violation of Coast Guard regulations when the blaze erupted. Glen Richard Fritzler and Dana Jeanne Fritzler and their company, Truth Aquatics Inc., are also accused of failing to equip the doomed ship, the Conception, with a proper electrical system, fire detection system, firefighting equipment and emergency exits, according to a counterclaim filed Monday by Christine Dignam, the widow of Justin Dignam. Justin Dignam, 32 other recreational scuba divers...

