Satellite Law Renewal Hits Speed Bump In Senate

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Senate Commerce Committee bumped discussion of a law governing satellite TV carriage agreements on Wednesday, as members pitched a dozen provisions to add to what had been a planned "clean" reauthorization of the law. Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., had planned to push through a simple, five-year renewal for the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act, which mandates that broadcasters and pay TV platforms bargain in good faith over program carriage agreements. It also allows satellite operators to transmit broadcast content from large markets into certain rural markets without paying higher, negotiated retransmission fees. However, Wicker said his Senate Commerce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS