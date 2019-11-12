Feds Need Reasonable Suspicion To Search Phones At Border

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- A reasonable suspicion that an international traveler is carrying some sort of contraband on a smartphone or laptop is required before border officials can search the electronic devices, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday in a ruling the ACLU hailed as a major victory for privacy rights. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper did not go so far as to require warrants for border device searches, which the American Civil Liberties Union had asked her to do, but said the so-called border search exception to the Fourth Amendment does not give U.S. Customs and Border Protection the unfettered ability to search...

