Migos Beat Copyright Suit Over 'Walk It Talk It' Lyrics

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday tossed a lawsuit accusing the rap group Migos of stealing the central lyric to their hit "Walk It Talk It" from an earlier song, ruling that such a short phrase couldn't be monopolized under copyright law. Rejecting a lawsuit filed by an artist named Leander Pickett, the judge ruled that the lyric "walk it like I talk it" — repeated as the central chorus of the 2018 hit — was too short and unoriginal to be copyrightable. "Because songwriters must be free to borrow sayings and expressions from popular culture, the Second Circuit and courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS