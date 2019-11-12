Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Airlines Dodge Ticket Buyers' Mexican Tourism Tax Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- Eight airlines, including American, Delta and United, dodged a proposed antitrust and racketeering class action alleging they illegally charged Mexican citizens a $20 to $30 tourism tax on U.S.-Mexico flights, after a Maryland federal judge determined the plaintiffs failed to flesh out their claims.

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel said Tuesday the nine Mexican citizens behind the suit didn't sufficiently allege there was an enterprise or pattern of racketeering among the airlines, nor did they establish that the airlines colluded to unlawfully inflate ticket prices by tacking on the tourism tax and then pocketing it for themselves.

