Pai Says He's Still Down For Reshaping 5.9 GHz Band

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai wants lawmakers to know he won’t stand in the way of those who want to repurpose a swath of the spectrum reserved for vehicle safety communications for more modern use. The agency head reiterated his support for opening up the 5.9 GHz band in a series of letters to lawmakers earlier this month but only made public Tuesday, in response to their urgings to formally adopt other uses for the band. “It is long past time for rethinking the highest-valued use of this public resource,” Pai said in the five identical letters he sent Nov....

