Texas Enviro Agency Slammed Over English-Only Meetings

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- Environmental justice advocates on Tuesday accused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of violating the civil rights of Spanish speakers by publicizing meetings only in English and failing to provide interpreters, and asked the agency to change its rules. Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services and the Sierra Club said in a complaint to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice that the TCEQ has violated Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act by not accommodating the Lone Star State's Spanish speakers. Separately, the groups asked the TCEQ to adopt rule changes that would fix the issue. Yvette Arellano, policy research and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS