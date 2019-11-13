Privacy Group Sues DHS For Border DNA Testing Info

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- A digital privacy nonprofit has sued the Department of Homeland Security for records on the U.S. government's use of fast-acting DNA testing on migrant families at the border, which officials say can verify biological parent-child relationships. The Electronic Frontier Foundation's suit filed Tuesday in California federal court seeks a judge's order mandating that the DHS provide data on the number of people who have been subjected to "Rapid DNA" tests, the accuracy of those tests and the precise form of gene processing the technology uses to verify biological connections. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement piloted Rapid DNA technology at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier...

