SEC Wins 'Layering' Fraud Case Against Best Friends

Law360, New York (November 12, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Tuesday found that day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd. and two lifelong friends defrauded investors in what the SEC called a market manipulation scheme and a parade of "outright lies" that raked in $28 million. After approximately four hours of deliberations that began Thursday afternoon and continued again Tuesday, the jury decided that Avalon, firm leader Nathan Fayyer and his friend Sergey Pustelnik were responsible for "layering" and "cross-market" strategies that amounted to fraud. The verdict follows a trial that opened Oct. 21 before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote. The foreman returned a verdict around 2:30...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS