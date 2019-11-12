Live Nation Wins Coverage In Concert Injury Insurance Battle

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 11:05 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday granted a bid by concert venue operator Live Nation Worldwide Inc. on its coverage claim against Secura Insurance in Live Nation’s suit seeking coverage for injuries claimed at a concert. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted summary judgment to Live Nation and rejected Secura’s argument that a vendor services agreement between the concert venue operator and ESG Security indicates ESG does not have to have insurance where Live Nation is the primary insured. The agreement included primary insurance as part of a list of various coverages that ESG should maintain at its own expense....

