US Bank Tells Justices Retirees Have 'No Stake' In ERISA Row

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:41 PM EST) -- U.S. Bank is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to touch the Eighth Circuit’s finding that workers can’t sue fully funded pension plans for fiduciary breaches, saying lawyers for the banks' retirees would be the only ones to benefit if the high court revived their proposed class action. In its brief Tuesday, U.S. Bank argued that the retirees lack standing for their Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims under Article III of the U.S. Constitution because they aren’t at risk of losing their retirement benefits and have "no stake in this litigation," which the high court agreed to hear in June....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS