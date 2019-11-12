Ex-StarKist Exec Admits Price-Fix In Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Trial

Law360, San Francisco (November 12, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- A former StarKist executive testified Tuesday in the criminal price-fixing trial of former Bumble Bee CEO Christopher Lischewski, highlighting for a California federal jury the tuna industry leadership’s close relationships and how he worked with executives at Bumble Bee and Chicken of the Sea to fix prices. StarKist’s former senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, Steve Hodge, told the jury that he participated in the price-fixing scheme with Bumble Bee and Chicken of the Sea in order to “compress the levels of competition” and to “keep a level playing field” between the leading canned tuna companies. Hodge’s testimony marks the...

