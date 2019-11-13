7th Circ. Ends Insurer's RICO Suit In Testosterone MDL

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 2:04 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to give an Ohio insurer another shot at its claims that pharmaceutical companies enticed it into paying for unnecessary prescriptions by misrepresenting the safety of testosterone replacement drugs, ruling that no reasonable jury could find the insurer was affected by allegedly misleading statements. In a brief order filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel ended a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit brought by Medical Mutual of Ohio against AbbVie Inc. and other makers of testosterone replacement drugs, backing the Northern District of Illinois' summary judgment ruling against the insurer. The appellate court said that it agreed...

