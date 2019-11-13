SEC Urges 11th Circ. To Not Touch Its Win In $5M Fraud Row

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged the Eleventh Circuit not to overturn its win in a Georgia federal court case where an Alabama attorney was ordered to pay nearly $5 million for purportedly defrauding former NBA star Charles Barkley and other investors out of millions of dollars. The appellate court should leave untouched the Northern District of Georgia’s order granting summary judgment to the SEC, as the lower court correctly determined that Donald V. Watkins Sr. and several related entities made significant misrepresentations to Barkley when explaining how they would manage money the former player had entrusted them with,...

