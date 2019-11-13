Capacitor Buyers Slam 'Last Ditch' Move To Steal Cert.

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- A group of companies that stand accused of working together to hike the price of electrical capacitors is making a “last-ditch effort” to derail the litigation by trying to strip a class of buyers of their certification, a California federal judge was told this week. The class of direct purchasers told the court Tuesday that the more than one dozen capacitor manufacturers trying to remove their certified status are simply trying to relitigate an issue that has already been decided. “The defendants have not made the requisite showing of a change in circumstances that would warrant this court revisiting its class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS