Sater Can't Ax Money Laundering Suit, Kazakh City Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- The city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, and one of the country’s banks is urging a New York federal court not to dismiss their suit accusing Felix Sater and others of helping to launder about $440 million. Almaty and BTA Bank said Tuesday their amended complaint is not time-barred and raises substantive claims against Sater, a convicted felon and an associate of President Donald Trump. Sater, co-defendant Daniel Ridloff and others are accused of helping to launder money allegedly looted by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the bank’s former chairman, through various U.S. business ventures. The defendants had argued that, among other things, there is a...

