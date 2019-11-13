'Varsity Blues' Test Admin Cops To Taking $200K In Bribes

Law360, Boston (November 13, 2019, 11:32 AM EST) -- A former test administrator who prosecutors say reeled in nearly $200,000 in bribes for allowing students to cheat on standardized tests as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case pled guilty Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. Speaking in a low, deep voice and with a thick accent, Igor Dvorskiy, 53, took no issue with the allegations laid out by an assistant U.S. attorney who said the former head of West Hollywood College Prep helped 20 students cheat on 11 occasions over a two-year period and was paid $10,000 per student. “From 2017, until 2019, the defendant, together with [scheme mastermind]...

